Earnings results for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Analyst Opinion on National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for National CineMedia in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.69, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.31%. The high price target for NCMI is $4.50 and the low price target for NCMI is $2.75. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

National CineMedia has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.69, National CineMedia has a forecasted downside of 19.3% from its current price of $4.57. National CineMedia has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.22%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. National CineMedia does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of National CineMedia is 59.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

In the past three months, National CineMedia insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $690,000.00 in company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of National CineMedia is held by insiders. 80.16% of the stock of National CineMedia is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI



Earnings for National CineMedia are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.56) to ($0.05) per share. The P/E ratio of National CineMedia is -30.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of National CineMedia is -30.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here