Earnings results for Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 03/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05.

Analyst Opinion on Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Natura &Co in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Dividend Strength: Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co does not currently pay a dividend. Natura &Co does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)

In the past three months, Natura &Co insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.77% of the stock of Natura &Co is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO



Earnings for Natura &Co are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.03) to $0.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Natura &Co is 184.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Natura &Co is 184.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 42.85. Natura &Co has a P/B Ratio of 11.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

