Earnings results for NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST)

NetSTREIT Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18.

Analyst Opinion on NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NETSTREIT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.98%. The high price target for NTST is $23.00 and the low price target for NTST is $18.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NETSTREIT has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.25, NETSTREIT has a forecasted upside of 19.0% from its current price of $17.86. NETSTREIT has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.45%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. NETSTREIT does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on EPS estimates, NETSTREIT will have a dividend payout ratio of 82.47% in the coming year. This indicates that NETSTREIT may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST)

In the past three months, NETSTREIT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 68.71% of the stock of NETSTREIT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST



Earnings for NETSTREIT are expected to grow by 61.67% in the coming year, from $0.60 to $0.97 per share. NETSTREIT has a PEG Ratio of 1.09. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

More latest stories: here