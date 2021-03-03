Earnings results for Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.43.

Analyst Opinion on Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nkarta in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.55%. The high price target for NKTX is $81.00 and the low price target for NKTX is $41.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Nkarta has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $59.00, Nkarta has a forecasted upside of 21.5% from its current price of $48.54. Nkarta has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta does not currently pay a dividend. Nkarta does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

In the past three months, Nkarta insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $379,135.00 in company stock. 77.12% of the stock of Nkarta is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX



Earnings for Nkarta are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $19.15 to ($2.05) per share.

More latest stories: here