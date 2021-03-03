Earnings results for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe Company is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.23.

Analyst Opinion on Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.00, Northwest Pipe has a forecasted downside of 8.5% from its current price of $36.07. Northwest Pipe has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe does not currently pay a dividend. Northwest Pipe does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

In the past three months, Northwest Pipe insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.60% of the stock of Northwest Pipe is held by insiders. 82.33% of the stock of Northwest Pipe is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX



Earnings for Northwest Pipe are expected to decrease by -2.60% in the coming year, from $2.31 to $2.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Northwest Pipe is 13.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.55. The P/E ratio of Northwest Pipe is 13.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 45.18. Northwest Pipe has a P/B Ratio of 1.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

