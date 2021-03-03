Earnings results for ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA is estimated to report earnings on 03/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.48.

Analyst Opinion on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ObsEva in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 202.56%. The high price target for OBSV is $28.00 and the low price target for OBSV is $4.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ObsEva has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.80, ObsEva has a forecasted upside of 202.6% from its current price of $3.90. ObsEva has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva does not currently pay a dividend. ObsEva does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

In the past three months, ObsEva insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 52.74% of the stock of ObsEva is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV



Earnings for ObsEva are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.78) to ($1.37) per share. The P/E ratio of ObsEva is -1.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ObsEva is -1.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ObsEva has a P/B Ratio of 3.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

