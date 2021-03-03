Earnings results for Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America is estimated to report earnings on 03/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.63.

Oil-Dri Co. of America last announced its quarterly earnings results on December 7th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $76.10 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. Oil-Dri Co. of America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Oil-Dri Co. of America.

Dividend Strength: Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Oil-Dri Co. of America pays a meaningful dividend of 2.92%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Oil-Dri Co. of America has been increasing its dividend for 7 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

In the past three months, Oil-Dri Co. of America insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $33,730.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 9.93% of the stock of Oil-Dri Co. of America is held by insiders. 49.92% of the stock of Oil-Dri Co. of America is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC



The P/E ratio of Oil-Dri Co. of America is 13.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Oil-Dri Co. of America is 13.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 23.42. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a P/B Ratio of 1.80. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here