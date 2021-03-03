Earnings results for Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Oncorus, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.49.

Analyst Opinion on Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Oncorus has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.33, Oncorus has a forecasted upside of 104.6% from its current price of $15.80. Oncorus has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Oncorus does not currently pay a dividend. Oncorus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR)

In the past three months, Oncorus insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR



Earnings for Oncorus are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($8.69) to ($2.73) per share.

