Earnings results for Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14.

Analyst Opinion on Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Opendoor Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 45.23%. The high price target for OPEN is $72.00 and the low price target for OPEN is $31.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Opendoor Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.50, Opendoor Technologies has a forecasted upside of 45.2% from its current price of $31.33. Opendoor Technologies has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Opendoor Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)

In the past three months, Opendoor Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.79% of the stock of Opendoor Technologies is held by insiders. 39.56% of the stock of Opendoor Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN



Earnings for Opendoor Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.14) to ($0.54) per share.

More latest stories: here