Earnings results for OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.58.

Analyst Opinion on OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.00, OptiNose has a forecasted upside of 373.8% from its current price of $4.01. OptiNose has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose does not currently pay a dividend. OptiNose does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

In the past three months, OptiNose insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $429,534.00 in company stock. 38.00% of the stock of OptiNose is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 62.93% of the stock of OptiNose is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN



Earnings for OptiNose are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.07) to ($1.36) per share. The P/E ratio of OptiNose is -1.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of OptiNose is -1.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. OptiNose has a P/B Ratio of 2.71. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

