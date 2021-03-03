Earnings results for Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 03/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.75.

Analyst Opinion on Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Penn Virginia in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.35%. The high price target for PVAC is $15.00 and the low price target for PVAC is $8.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Penn Virginia has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.50, Penn Virginia has a forecasted downside of 19.4% from its current price of $14.26. Penn Virginia has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia does not currently pay a dividend. Penn Virginia does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)

In the past three months, Penn Virginia insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.15% of the stock of Penn Virginia is held by insiders. 73.35% of the stock of Penn Virginia is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC



Earnings for Penn Virginia are expected to decrease by -84.07% in the coming year, from $5.21 to $0.83 per share. The P/E ratio of Penn Virginia is -1.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Penn Virginia is -1.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Penn Virginia has a P/B Ratio of 0.41. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

