Earnings results for PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Analyst Opinion on PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PlayAGS in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.47%. The high price target for AGS is $14.00 and the low price target for AGS is $4.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS does not currently pay a dividend. PlayAGS does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS)

In the past three months, PlayAGS insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of PlayAGS is held by insiders. 79.36% of the stock of PlayAGS is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS



Earnings for PlayAGS are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.23) to ($1.26) per share. The P/E ratio of PlayAGS is -4.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PlayAGS is -4.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PlayAGS has a P/B Ratio of 2.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

