Earnings results for PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.63.

Analyst Opinion on PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PLDT in the last 12 months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT pays a meaningful dividend of 3.94%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PLDT has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of PLDT is 46.05%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PLDT will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.84% next year. This indicates that PLDT will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

In the past three months, PLDT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.24% of the stock of PLDT is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of PLDT (NYSE:PHI



Earnings for PLDT are expected to grow by 5.17% in the coming year, from $2.71 to $2.85 per share. The P/E ratio of PLDT is 11.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of PLDT is 11.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.77. PLDT has a P/B Ratio of 2.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

