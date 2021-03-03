Earnings results for Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points International, Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Analyst Opinion on Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points International has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.33, Points International has a forecasted downside of 9.9% from its current price of $15.91. Points International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Points International has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.33, Points International has a forecasted downside of 9.9% from its current price of $15.91. Points International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points International does not currently pay a dividend. Points International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM)

In the past three months, Points International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 52.77% of the stock of Points International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM



Earnings for Points International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.38) to ($0.05) per share. The P/E ratio of Points International is -99.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Points International is -99.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Points International has a P/B Ratio of 5.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here