Quanex Building Products Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Quanex Building Products last issued its quarterly earnings results on December 9th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The company earned $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.10 million. Its revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Quanex Building Products has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.0. Quanex Building Products has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, March 4th, 2021. Quanex Building Products will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Quanex Building Products in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 41.60%. The high price target for NX is $16.00 and the low price target for NX is $13.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Quanex Building Products has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.50, Quanex Building Products has a forecasted downside of 41.6% from its current price of $24.83. Quanex Building Products has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Quanex Building Products has a dividend yield of 1.28%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Quanex Building Products does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Quanex Building Products is 25.81%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Quanex Building Products will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.48% next year. This indicates that Quanex Building Products will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Quanex Building Products insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,395,444.00 in company stock. Only 4.09% of the stock of Quanex Building Products is held by insiders. 93.94% of the stock of Quanex Building Products is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Quanex Building Products are expected to grow by 7.97% in the coming year, from $1.38 to $1.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Quanex Building Products is 21.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.78. The P/E ratio of Quanex Building Products is 21.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.63. Quanex Building Products has a P/B Ratio of 2.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

