Earnings results for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.36.

Analyst Opinion on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.80, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.60, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a forecasted downside of 39.4% from its current price of $30.69. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers does not currently pay a dividend. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

In the past three months, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.22% of the stock of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is held by insiders. 97.64% of the stock of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB



Earnings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($10.41) to ($2.05) per share. The P/E ratio of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is -1.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a P/B Ratio of 1.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

