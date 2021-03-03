Earnings results for RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 03/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.3.

Analyst Opinion on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.50, RedHill Biopharma has a forecasted upside of 94.7% from its current price of $9.50. RedHill Biopharma has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma does not currently pay a dividend. RedHill Biopharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

In the past three months, RedHill Biopharma insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.36% of the stock of RedHill Biopharma is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL



Earnings for RedHill Biopharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.66) to ($0.35) per share. The P/E ratio of RedHill Biopharma is -5.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. RedHill Biopharma has a P/B Ratio of 3.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

