Earnings results for Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

Analyst Opinion on Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Senseonics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $0.88, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 73.40%. The high price target for SENS is $1.85 and the low price target for SENS is $0.25. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics does not currently pay a dividend. Senseonics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

In the past three months, Senseonics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.40% of the stock of Senseonics is held by insiders. Only 20.82% of the stock of Senseonics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS



Earnings for Senseonics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.43) to ($0.30) per share. The P/E ratio of Senseonics is -6.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Senseonics is -6.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

