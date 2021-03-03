Earnings results for Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties is estimated to report earnings on 03/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.27.

Analyst Opinion on Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Seritage Growth Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.82%. The high price target for SRG is $16.00 and the low price target for SRG is $16.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Seritage Growth Properties has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.00, Seritage Growth Properties has a forecasted downside of 22.8% from its current price of $20.73. Seritage Growth Properties has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties does not currently pay a dividend. Seritage Growth Properties does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

In the past three months, Seritage Growth Properties insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.06% of the stock of Seritage Growth Properties is held by insiders. 84.60% of the stock of Seritage Growth Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG



The P/E ratio of Seritage Growth Properties is -7.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Seritage Growth Properties is -7.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Seritage Growth Properties has a P/B Ratio of 0.76. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

