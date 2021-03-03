Earnings results for Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06.

Analyst Opinion on Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Shift4 Payments in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.58, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 29.90%. The high price target for FOUR is $81.00 and the low price target for FOUR is $38.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Shift4 Payments has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.58, Shift4 Payments has a forecasted downside of 29.9% from its current price of $75.01. Shift4 Payments has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments does not currently pay a dividend. Shift4 Payments does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

In the past three months, Shift4 Payments insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $495,328,000.00 in company stock. Only 12.20% of the stock of Shift4 Payments is held by insiders. Only 33.36% of the stock of Shift4 Payments is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR



Earnings for Shift4 Payments are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.56) to $0.37 per share.

