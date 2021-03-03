Earnings results for SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resorces, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53.

Analyst Opinion on SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.00, SilverBow Resources has a forecasted downside of 17.3% from its current price of $8.46. SilverBow Resources has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources does not currently pay a dividend. SilverBow Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

In the past three months, SilverBow Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.30% of the stock of SilverBow Resources is held by insiders. 55.66% of the stock of SilverBow Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW



Earnings for SilverBow Resources are expected to grow by 53.41% in the coming year, from $2.79 to $4.28 per share. The P/E ratio of SilverBow Resources is -0.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SilverBow Resources is -0.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SilverBow Resources has a P/B Ratio of 0.25. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

