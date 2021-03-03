Earnings results for SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.25.

Analyst Opinion on SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SmileDirectClub in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.61, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.99%. The high price target for SDC is $16.00 and the low price target for SDC is $3.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

SmileDirectClub has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.61, SmileDirectClub has a forecasted downside of 16.0% from its current price of $11.44. SmileDirectClub has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub does not currently pay a dividend. SmileDirectClub does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

In the past three months, SmileDirectClub insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,381,000.00 in company stock. 66.04% of the stock of SmileDirectClub is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 18.91% of the stock of SmileDirectClub is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC



Earnings for SmileDirectClub are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.62) to ($0.32) per share. The P/E ratio of SmileDirectClub is -12.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SmileDirectClub is -12.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SmileDirectClub has a P/B Ratio of 9.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

