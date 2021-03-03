Earnings results for Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Analyst Opinion on Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Smith Micro Software in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.38%. The high price target for SMSI is $8.00 and the low price target for SMSI is $7.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software does not currently pay a dividend. Smith Micro Software does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

In the past three months, Smith Micro Software insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.79% of the stock of Smith Micro Software is held by insiders. Only 22.35% of the stock of Smith Micro Software is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI



Earnings for Smith Micro Software are expected to decrease by -47.06% in the coming year, from $0.17 to $0.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Smith Micro Software is 40.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Smith Micro Software is 40.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.77. Smith Micro Software has a P/B Ratio of 5.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

