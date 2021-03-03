Earnings results for Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.82. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Smith & Wesson Brands last announced its quarterly earnings data on December 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.99 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 118.7% on a year-over-year basis. Smith & Wesson Brands has generated $0.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.5. Smith & Wesson Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, March 4th, 2021. Smith & Wesson Brands will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Smith & Wesson Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.72%. The high price target for SWBI is $28.00 and the low price target for SWBI is $18.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Smith & Wesson Brands has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.00, Smith & Wesson Brands has a forecasted upside of 32.7% from its current price of $17.33. Smith & Wesson Brands has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands has a dividend yield of 1.12%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Smith & Wesson Brands does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Smith & Wesson Brands is 24.39%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Smith & Wesson Brands will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.82% next year. This indicates that Smith & Wesson Brands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

In the past three months, Smith & Wesson Brands insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $410,390.00 in company stock. Only 2.59% of the stock of Smith & Wesson Brands is held by insiders. 65.55% of the stock of Smith & Wesson Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI



Earnings for Smith & Wesson Brands are expected to decrease by -53.85% in the coming year, from $3.38 to $1.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Smith & Wesson Brands is 25.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Smith & Wesson Brands is 25.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 46.55. Smith & Wesson Brands has a P/B Ratio of 2.47. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

