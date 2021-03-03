Earnings results for Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.17.

Analyst Opinion on Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.00, Soleno Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 239.6% from its current price of $2.65. Soleno Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Soleno Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)

In the past three months, Soleno Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 74.90% of the stock of Soleno Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 55.38% of the stock of Soleno Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO



Earnings for Soleno Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.43) to ($0.19) per share. The P/E ratio of Soleno Therapeutics is -3.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Soleno Therapeutics is -3.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Soleno Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 8.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

