Earnings results for Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Soliton, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

Analyst Opinion on Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Soliton in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 50.06%. The high price target for SOLY is $25.00 and the low price target for SOLY is $16.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Soliton has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.33, Soliton has a forecasted upside of 50.1% from its current price of $13.55. Soliton has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Soliton does not currently pay a dividend. Soliton does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)

In the past three months, Soliton insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.30% of the stock of Soliton is held by insiders. Only 14.97% of the stock of Soliton is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY



Earnings for Soliton are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.78) to ($0.93) per share. The P/E ratio of Soliton is -18.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Soliton is -18.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Soliton has a P/B Ratio of 22.21. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

