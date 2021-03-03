Earnings results for Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Spark Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.27.

Analyst Opinion on Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Spark Energy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.00, Spark Energy has a forecasted downside of 19.8% from its current price of $9.97. Spark Energy has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Spark Energy is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.32%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Spark Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE)

In the past three months, Spark Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 66.93% of the stock of Spark Energy is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 23.84% of the stock of Spark Energy is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE



The P/E ratio of Spark Energy is 8.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.02. The P/E ratio of Spark Energy is 8.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 34.17. Spark Energy has a P/B Ratio of 5.22. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

