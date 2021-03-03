Earnings results for Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.17.

Analyst Opinion on Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Strongbridge Biopharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.13, Strongbridge Biopharma has a forecasted upside of 125.5% from its current price of $3.16. Strongbridge Biopharma has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Strongbridge Biopharma does not currently pay a dividend. Strongbridge Biopharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP)

In the past three months, Strongbridge Biopharma insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.60% of the stock of Strongbridge Biopharma is held by insiders. 58.27% of the stock of Strongbridge Biopharma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP



Earnings for Strongbridge Biopharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.75) to ($0.56) per share. The P/E ratio of Strongbridge Biopharma is -3.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Strongbridge Biopharma is -3.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Strongbridge Biopharma has a P/B Ratio of 2.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

