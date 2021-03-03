Earnings results for Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.46.

Analyst Opinion on Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Syros Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 91.83%. The high price target for SYRS is $20.00 and the low price target for SYRS is $13.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Syros Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.57, Syros Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 91.8% from its current price of $9.16. Syros Pharmaceuticals has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Syros Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

In the past three months, Syros Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $94,088.00 in company stock. Only 14.80% of the stock of Syros Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS



Earnings for Syros Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.75) to ($1.74) per share. The P/E ratio of Syros Pharmaceuticals is -5.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Syros Pharmaceuticals is -5.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 4.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

