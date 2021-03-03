Earnings results for The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.69.

The Cooper Companies last posted its quarterly earnings data on December 2nd, 2020. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. The Cooper Companies has generated $9.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.6. The Cooper Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, March 4th, 2021. The Cooper Companies will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Cooper Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $360.08, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.18%. The high price target for COO is $445.00 and the low price target for COO is $291.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Cooper Companies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $360.08, The Cooper Companies has a forecasted downside of 7.2% from its current price of $387.92. The Cooper Companies has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies has a dividend yield of 0.02%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Cooper Companies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Cooper Companies is 0.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Cooper Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 0.43% next year. This indicates that The Cooper Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

In the past three months, The Cooper Companies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of The Cooper Companies is held by insiders. 95.76% of the stock of The Cooper Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO



Earnings for The Cooper Companies are expected to grow by 12.61% in the coming year, from $12.53 to $14.11 per share. The P/E ratio of The Cooper Companies is 80.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of The Cooper Companies is 80.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.70. The Cooper Companies has a PEG Ratio of 2.74. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Cooper Companies has a P/B Ratio of 5.41. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here