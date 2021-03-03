Earnings results for The Gap (NYSE:GPS)

Gap, Inc. (The) is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

The Gap last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 23rd, 2020. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. The Gap has generated $1.97 earnings per share over the last year. The Gap has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, March 4th, 2021. The Gap will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Gap (NYSE:GPS)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Gap in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.95, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.81%. The high price target for GPS is $30.00 and the low price target for GPS is $8.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 13 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: The Gap (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap does not currently pay a dividend. The Gap does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Gap (NYSE:GPS)

In the past three months, The Gap insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $590,756.00 in company stock. 45.30% of the stock of The Gap is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 55.31% of the stock of The Gap is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Gap (NYSE:GPS



Earnings for The Gap are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.07) to $1.29 per share. The P/E ratio of The Gap is -8.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The Gap is -8.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The Gap has a P/B Ratio of 2.90. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

