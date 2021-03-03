Earnings results for The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Analyst Opinion on The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Joint in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.13%. The high price target for JYNT is $47.00 and the low price target for JYNT is $28.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Joint has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.80, The Joint has a forecasted downside of 21.1% from its current price of $45.39. The Joint has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint does not currently pay a dividend. The Joint does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

In the past three months, The Joint insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.10% of the stock of The Joint is held by insiders. 73.05% of the stock of The Joint is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT



Earnings for The Joint are expected to grow by 3.23% in the coming year, from $0.31 to $0.32 per share. The P/E ratio of The Joint is 168.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.78. The P/E ratio of The Joint is 168.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.63. The Joint has a P/B Ratio of 110.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

