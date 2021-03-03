Earnings results for The Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Kroger Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57.

The Kroger last released its earnings results on December 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm earned $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. The Kroger has generated $2.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7. The Kroger has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, March 4th, 2021. The Kroger will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Kroger (NYSE:KR)

27 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Kroger in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.42%. The high price target for KR is $40.00 and the low price target for KR is $28.00. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 17 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Kroger has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 17 hold ratings, and 5 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.00, The Kroger has a forecasted upside of 4.4% from its current price of $32.56. The Kroger has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Kroger (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger pays a meaningful dividend of 2.19%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Kroger has been increasing its dividend for 14 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Kroger is 32.73%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Kroger will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.67% next year. This indicates that The Kroger will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Kroger (NYSE:KR)

In the past three months, The Kroger insiders have sold 1,680.40% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $101,280.00 in company stock and sold $1,803,193.00 in company stock. Only 1.34% of the stock of The Kroger is held by insiders. 84.64% of the stock of The Kroger is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Kroger (NYSE:KR



Earnings for The Kroger are expected to decrease by -19.40% in the coming year, from $3.35 to $2.70 per share. The P/E ratio of The Kroger is 8.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of The Kroger is 8.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 34.68. The Kroger has a PEG Ratio of 1.51. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Kroger has a P/B Ratio of 3.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here