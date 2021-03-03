Earnings results for The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.26.

The Michaels Companies last released its quarterly earnings results on December 2nd, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The company earned $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Its revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. The Michaels Companies has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0. The Michaels Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, March 4th, 2021. The Michaels Companies will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Michaels Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.46%. The high price target for MIK is $25.00 and the low price target for MIK is $9.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies does not currently pay a dividend. The Michaels Companies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)

In the past three months, The Michaels Companies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.35% of the stock of The Michaels Companies is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK



Earnings for The Michaels Companies are expected to grow by 4.50% in the coming year, from $2.22 to $2.32 per share. The P/E ratio of The Michaels Companies is 12.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of The Michaels Companies is 12.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 34.68.

