Earnings results for The Toro (NYSE:TTC)

Toro Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64.

The Toro last issued its earnings results on December 15th, 2020. The reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company earned $841 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.20 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. The Toro has generated $3.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.4. The Toro has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, March 4th, 2021. The Toro will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Toro (NYSE:TTC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Toro in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $95.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.37%. The high price target for TTC is $102.00 and the low price target for TTC is $88.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Toro has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $95.00, The Toro has a forecasted downside of 6.4% from its current price of $101.46. The Toro has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Toro (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro has a dividend yield of 1.02%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Toro has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Toro is 34.77%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Toro will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.20% next year. This indicates that The Toro will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Toro (NYSE:TTC)

In the past three months, The Toro insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,584,652.00 in company stock. Only 1.77% of the stock of The Toro is held by insiders. 80.54% of the stock of The Toro is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Toro (NYSE:TTC



Earnings for The Toro are expected to grow by 11.56% in the coming year, from $3.46 to $3.86 per share. The P/E ratio of The Toro is 33.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of The Toro is 33.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 46.55. The Toro has a PEG Ratio of 2.68. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Toro has a P/B Ratio of 9.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

