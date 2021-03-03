Earnings results for Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.4.

Analyst Opinion on Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Titan International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.09%. The high price target for TWI is $7.50 and the low price target for TWI is $7.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Titan International has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.50, Titan International has a forecasted downside of 9.1% from its current price of $8.25. Titan International has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International does not currently pay a dividend. Titan International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

In the past three months, Titan International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.80% of the stock of Titan International is held by insiders. 65.17% of the stock of Titan International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Titan International (NYSE:TWI



Earnings for Titan International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.67) to ($0.05) per share. The P/E ratio of Titan International is -7.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Titan International is -7.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Titan International has a P/B Ratio of 2.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here