Earnings results for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

Analyst Opinion on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.96, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a forecasted downside of 22.7% from its current price of $14.17. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.96, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a forecasted downside of 22.7% from its current price of $14.17. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.16%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC is 93.51%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will have a dividend payout ratio of 91.72% in the coming year. This indicates that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG)

In the past three months, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.17% of the stock of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC is held by insiders. Only 26.91% of the stock of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG



Earnings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC are expected to grow by 0.64% in the coming year, from $1.56 to $1.57 per share. The P/E ratio of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC is 11.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.01. The P/E ratio of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC is 11.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.83. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a P/B Ratio of 1.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here