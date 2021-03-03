Earnings results for Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR)

Turtle Beach Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.83.

Analyst Opinion on Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Turtle Beach in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.60%. The high price target for HEAR is $42.00 and the low price target for HEAR is $25.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Turtle Beach has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.67, Turtle Beach has a forecasted upside of 17.6% from its current price of $31.18. Turtle Beach has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR)

Turtle Beach does not currently pay a dividend. Turtle Beach does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR)

In the past three months, Turtle Beach insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,041,800.00 in company stock. Only 8.50% of the stock of Turtle Beach is held by insiders. 63.90% of the stock of Turtle Beach is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR



Earnings for Turtle Beach are expected to decrease by -14.13% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $1.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Turtle Beach is 12.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.78. The P/E ratio of Turtle Beach is 12.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.77. Turtle Beach has a P/B Ratio of 7.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

