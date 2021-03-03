Earnings results for Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Analyst Opinion on Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.00, Veritiv has a forecasted downside of 32.7% from its current price of $23.78. Veritiv has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv does not currently pay a dividend. Veritiv does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

In the past three months, Veritiv insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Veritiv is held by insiders. 94.75% of the stock of Veritiv is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV



Earnings for Veritiv are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.10) to $1.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Veritiv is -36.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Veritiv is -36.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Veritiv has a P/B Ratio of 0.71. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

