Earnings results for Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.61.

Analyst Opinion on Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Veritone in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 51.62%. The high price target for VERI is $42.00 and the low price target for VERI is $6.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Veritone has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone does not currently pay a dividend. Veritone does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

In the past three months, Veritone insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $35,745.00 in company stock. Only 25.60% of the stock of Veritone is held by insiders. Only 28.10% of the stock of Veritone is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI



Earnings for Veritone are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.69) to ($1.39) per share. The P/E ratio of Veritone is -20.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Veritone is -20.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Veritone has a P/B Ratio of 19.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

