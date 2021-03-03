Earnings results for ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.31.

Analyst Opinion on ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ViewRay in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.22%. The high price target for VRAY is $7.00 and the low price target for VRAY is $3.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ViewRay has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.50, ViewRay has a forecasted downside of 0.2% from its current price of $4.51. ViewRay has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay does not currently pay a dividend. ViewRay does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

In the past three months, ViewRay insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.48% of the stock of ViewRay is held by insiders. 83.03% of the stock of ViewRay is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY



Earnings for ViewRay are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.71) to ($0.68) per share. The P/E ratio of ViewRay is -5.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ViewRay is -5.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ViewRay has a P/B Ratio of 3.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

