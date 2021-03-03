Earnings results for VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-3.56.

Analyst Opinion on VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for VYNE Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 202.20%. The high price target for VYNE is $32.00 and the low price target for VYNE is $12.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

VYNE Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. VYNE Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

In the past three months, VYNE Therapeutics insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $10,085,499.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of VYNE Therapeutics is held by insiders. 50.07% of the stock of VYNE Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE



Earnings for VYNE Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.36) to ($0.44) per share. The P/E ratio of VYNE Therapeutics is -1.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of VYNE Therapeutics is -1.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. VYNE Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 2.59. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

