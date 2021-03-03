Earnings results for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.65.

Analyst Opinion on Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Wave Life Sciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 84.49%. The high price target for WVE is $27.00 and the low price target for WVE is $13.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences does not currently pay a dividend. Wave Life Sciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

In the past three months, Wave Life Sciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 38.20% of the stock of Wave Life Sciences is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 80.67% of the stock of Wave Life Sciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE



Earnings for Wave Life Sciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.90) to ($1.80) per share. The P/E ratio of Wave Life Sciences is -1.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Wave Life Sciences is -1.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Wave Life Sciences has a P/B Ratio of 5.76. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

