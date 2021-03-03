Earnings results for Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

Analyst Opinion on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.00, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.00, Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a forecasted downside of 39.8% from its current price of $3.32. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.36%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Western Asset Mortgage Capital is 19.83%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Western Asset Mortgage Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 114.29% in the coming year. This indicates that Western Asset Mortgage Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

In the past three months, Western Asset Mortgage Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.61% of the stock of Western Asset Mortgage Capital is held by insiders. Only 33.28% of the stock of Western Asset Mortgage Capital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC



Earnings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital are expected to decrease by -58.00% in the coming year, from $0.50 to $0.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Western Asset Mortgage Capital is -0.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Western Asset Mortgage Capital is -0.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.31. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

