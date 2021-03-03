Earnings results for W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

Analyst Opinion on W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.90, W&T Offshore has a forecasted downside of 11.9% from its current price of $3.29. W&T Offshore has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore does not currently pay a dividend. W&T Offshore does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

In the past three months, W&T Offshore insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 34.08% of the stock of W&T Offshore is held by insiders. 36.60% of the stock of W&T Offshore is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI



Earnings for W&T Offshore are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.47) to ($0.10) per share. The P/E ratio of W&T Offshore is 3.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.01. The P/E ratio of W&T Offshore is 3.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 25.17.

