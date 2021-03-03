Earnings results for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anonima is estimated to report earnings on 03/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.45.

Analyst Opinion on YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for YPF Sociedad Anónima in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.73, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.72%. The high price target for YPF is $4.20 and the low price target for YPF is $3.00. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

YPF Sociedad Anónima has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.43, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and 5 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.73, YPF Sociedad Anónima has a forecasted downside of 5.7% from its current price of $3.96. YPF Sociedad Anónima has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima does not currently pay a dividend. YPF Sociedad Anónima does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

In the past three months, YPF Sociedad Anónima insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.48% of the stock of YPF Sociedad Anónima is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF



Earnings for YPF Sociedad Anónima are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.72) to $0.06 per share. The P/E ratio of YPF Sociedad Anónima is -0.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of YPF Sociedad Anónima is -0.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a P/B Ratio of 0.14. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

