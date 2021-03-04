Earnings results for Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.28.

Analyst Opinion on Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ardelyx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 104.08%. The high price target for ARDX is $14.00 and the low price target for ARDX is $14.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ardelyx has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.00, Ardelyx has a forecasted upside of 104.1% from its current price of $6.86. Ardelyx has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx does not currently pay a dividend. Ardelyx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

In the past three months, Ardelyx insiders have bought 200.00% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,001,300.00 in company stock and sold $333,769.00 in company stock. Only 3.96% of the stock of Ardelyx is held by insiders. 85.92% of the stock of Ardelyx is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX



Earnings for Ardelyx are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.00) to ($1.27) per share. The P/E ratio of Ardelyx is -6.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ardelyx is -6.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ardelyx has a P/B Ratio of 3.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

