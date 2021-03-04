Earnings results for Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 03/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Atlanticus does not currently pay a dividend. Atlanticus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Atlanticus insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $784,710.00 in company stock. 50.10% of the stock of Atlanticus is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 16.82% of the stock of Atlanticus is held by institutions.

Atlanticus has a P/B Ratio of 1,391.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

