Earnings results for Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.39.

Big Lots last posted its quarterly earnings data on December 3rd, 2020. The reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Big Lots has generated $3.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.0. Big Lots has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, March 5th, 2021. Big Lots will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, March 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Big Lots in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $54.82, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.88%. The high price target for BIG is $75.00 and the low price target for BIG is $25.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots pays a meaningful dividend of 1.96%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Big Lots does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Big Lots is 32.70%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Big Lots will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.26% next year. This indicates that Big Lots will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

In the past three months, Big Lots insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.88% of the stock of Big Lots is held by insiders. 96.95% of the stock of Big Lots is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG



Earnings for Big Lots are expected to decrease by -25.86% in the coming year, from $7.27 to $5.39 per share. The P/E ratio of Big Lots is 3.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.44. The P/E ratio of Big Lots is 3.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 34.19. Big Lots has a PEG Ratio of 0.64. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Big Lots has a P/B Ratio of 2.87. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

