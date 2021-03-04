Earnings results for Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited is estimated to report earnings on 03/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.48.

Borr Drilling last posted its earnings results on November 30th, 2020. The reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Borr Drilling has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, March 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Borr Drilling in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $0.82, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 28.36%. The high price target for BORR is $0.90 and the low price target for BORR is $0.65. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Borr Drilling has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.75, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $0.82, Borr Drilling has a forecasted downside of 28.4% from its current price of $1.14. Borr Drilling has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling does not currently pay a dividend. Borr Drilling does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

In the past three months, Borr Drilling insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.04% of the stock of Borr Drilling is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR



The P/E ratio of Borr Drilling is -0.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Borr Drilling is -0.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Borr Drilling has a P/B Ratio of 0.10. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

